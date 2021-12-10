Germantown police find school shooting threat unrelated to Houston High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police say a social media threat circulating among Houston High School students is something that has been circulating across the country.

The Germantown Municipal School District says a Snapchat image showing graffiti with the message “HHS Shooting 12/10/21″ was under investigation Friday morning but has since been determined unrelated to the district.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district says officers will remain at all schools within the district throughout the day.

GMSD is encouraging parents to speak to their children about making social media threats as they could face, not only school discipline, but law enforcement action.

Initial investigation into the snap chat threat at HHS revealed that this image has been in circulation elsewhere in the country. It does not appear to be related to Houston High or any GMSD School. Officers will maintain a presence at all GMSD schools throughout the day. — Germantown TN Police (@GermantownPD) December 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.