Germantown police find school shooting threat unrelated to Houston High School

(WMC Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown police say a social media threat circulating among Houston High School students is something that has been circulating across the country.

The Germantown Municipal School District says a Snapchat image showing graffiti with the message “HHS Shooting 12/10/21″ was under investigation Friday morning but has since been determined unrelated to the district.

Out of an abundance of caution, the district says officers will remain at all schools within the district throughout the day.

GMSD is encouraging parents to speak to their children about making social media threats as they could face, not only school discipline, but law enforcement action.

