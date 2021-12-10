Advertise with Us
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as severe weather threatens the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front will move through the Mid-South late Friday night into early Saturday morning. The main concern with this system is the threat of damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, and hail. The main timeframe for severe weather will be from 6 PM Friday to 6 AM Saturday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers, a South wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and strong to severe thunderstorms, a Southwest wind at 15 to 30 and gusting, and lows near 60.

THE WEEKEND: Rain will end early Saturday morning and clouds will gradually clear along with temperatures falling into the lower 50s by the afternoon and ending in the low to mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be partly with high temperatures near 70 each day and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

