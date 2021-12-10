FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight, overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Unseasonably warm and humid weather has set up across the Mid-South today, all ahead of an incoming cold front that will bring heavy rain and storms.

Two fronts will move into the Mid-South.

First, a warm front will bring with it some scattered showers and storms through the day. This warm front puts the Mid-South in something known as a “warm sector.”

The warm sector is a near-surface air mass in between a warm front and a cold front.

With its warm and humid characteristics, this air is especially unstable, allowing for thunderstorms to form, particularly along the advancing cold front.

This cold front will move through the Mid-South this evening and during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

THREATS: All modes of severe weather will be possible, but tornadoes and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Large hail and locally heavy rainfall will also be possible. Heavy rainfall could cause some flooding, especially in poor drainage areas and urban areas.

Severe Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021 (WMC)

TIMING: The most likely time for severe weather will be 9 PM to 3 AM. However, severe thunderstorms could occur a few hours either side of this window.

The severe weather threat will end Saturday morning as the cold front exits the Mid-South.

An Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5) of severe weather exists for most of the Mid South today and tonight.

The SPC has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5). (wmc)

Today, south winds will gust to 30 mph at times this afternoon. It’s possible the National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory for some areas.

Wind gusts will increase to 30 40 mph this evening and overnight.

A few storms could develop during the late afternoon hours, but the strongest storms will arrive this evening and through the overnight.

BE PREPARED! HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Overnight tornadic events are especially dangerous.

Stay weather aware and have several ways to get watches and warnings - especially as storms will be moving through during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Behind the front, temperatures are forecast to fall much of the day Saturday.

Quiet, but cool, weather is anticipated late this weekend into early next week with temperatures, again, rebounding to near 70 by the end of next week.

7-Day forecast as of Friday morning, December 10, 2021 (WMC)

