FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight, overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our threat for severe weather has increased as a cold front moves across the Mid-South this evening and overnight. All modes of severe weather are possible. Many of these storms will develop between midnight and 5 am. We recommend using our First Alert Weather App for updates and warnings. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with higher humidity this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 77 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Severe storms. 60%. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South 15 to 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Storms will be possible before sunrise and a stray shower will be possible through noon. Clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s by 3 pm Saturday. However, Sunday will be dry and sunny highs in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs to around 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

