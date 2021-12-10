First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers will be possible this morning and much of the area is also dealing with fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 7 am. Although you could see a stray shower this afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until this evening. Severe storms will be possible ahead of a cold front tonight and early tomorrow. Some storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. Many of these storms will develop between midnight and 5 am. We recommend using our First Alert Weather App for updates and warnings. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with higher humidity this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 77 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Severe storms. 60%. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South 15 to 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Storms will be possible before sunrise and a stray shower will be possible through noon. Clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s by 3 pm Saturday. However, Sunday will be dry and sunny highs in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs to around 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

