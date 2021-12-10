Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible tonight

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Scattered showers will be possible this morning and much of the area is also dealing with fog. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 7 am. Although you could see a stray shower this afternoon, most of the rain will hold off until this evening. Severe storms will be possible ahead of a cold front tonight and early tomorrow. Some storms could produce damaging winds, tornadoes and hail. Many of these storms will develop between midnight and 5 am. We recommend using our First Alert Weather App for updates and warnings. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s with higher humidity this afternoon.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 30%. High: 77 degrees. Winds: Southwest 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Severe storms. 60%. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: South 15 to 20 mph.

WEEKEND: Storms will be possible before sunrise and a stray shower will be possible through noon. Clouds will gradually clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Most of the area will be in the upper 40s by 3 pm Saturday. However, Sunday will be dry and sunny highs in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday. Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs to around 70 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon Friday into early Saturday
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather - 12/10
Thursday evening weather update
Friday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY as severe weather threatens the Mid-South
Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Action News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 9, 2021
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon Friday into early Saturday