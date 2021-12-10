Fire departments respond to overnight commercial fire in Wynne

WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A fire broke out at a commercial business in Wynne, Arkansas, Thursday night.

According to Wynne Fire Department, the fire broke out at a business on Front Street around 9 p.m. and lasted until 4 a.m.

Forrest City Fire Department says WFD requested assistance with the two-story building fire to help prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

WFD says the building had just been rented out and items were being moved in the day before, but no injuries were reported from the incident

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.