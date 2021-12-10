Advertise with Us
Fire departments respond to overnight commercial fire in Wynne

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - A fire broke out at a commercial business in Wynne, Arkansas, Thursday night.

According to Wynne Fire Department, the fire broke out at a business on Front Street around 9 p.m. and lasted until 4 a.m.

Forrest City Fire Department says WFD requested assistance with the two-story building fire to help prevent it from spreading to adjacent structures.

WFD says the building had just been rented out and items were being moved in the day before, but no injuries were reported from the incident

