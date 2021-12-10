Fight turns into deadly shooting overnight in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight fight turned into a deadly shooting in North Memphis Friday.

Memphis police say officers were called to a business on Bellevue Road around 1 a.m. where a man was shot and critically injured.

Preliminary information from Memphis police says an altercation outside of the business escalated to gunfire. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

If you have information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

