Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Fight turns into deadly shooting overnight in North Memphis

(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An overnight fight turned into a deadly shooting in North Memphis Friday.

Memphis police say officers were called to a business on Bellevue Road around 1 a.m. where a man was shot and critically injured.

Preliminary information from Memphis police says an altercation outside of the business escalated to gunfire. The man was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

If you have information on this case, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight, overnight
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

Porter-Leath Toy Truck
Porter-Leath Toy Truck drive underway at Action News 5
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight, overnight
Clifford Davis - Odell Horton Federal Building
Senate passes bill to drop KKK member’s name from Memphis federal building
Orpheum announces return of ‘Hamilton’ ticket lottery