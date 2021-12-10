Advertise with Us
Family, friends gather for vigil to remember 16-year-old Memphis shooting victim

By Joyce Peterson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Normally when loved ones gather around the Christmas tree, it’s to celebrate the season and enjoy spending time together.

Thursday night at River Garden Park in downtown Memphis, family and friends gathered around the Christmas tree to remember a 16-year-old girl lost to gun violence.

Breunna Woods, “Bree” as so many of her friends refer to her, was coming home from a sporting event when she and 15-year-old Phillexus Buchanan were shot and killed. Their murders are still unsolved.

“I’m holding up pretty well. It’s just hard to process what happened,” said Woods’ 15-year-old cousin, Michael Lewis.

Like so many other young people at Woods’ vigil, Lewis is finding it difficult to understand why someone would want to harm her.

“Each time she would come over, she would make me laugh all the time. My favorite thing about her was her jokes,” said Lewis.

“Her laugh and her smile is what I’ll miss most,” said Woods’ 12-year-old cousin, Jamorah Simmons. “She had a very fun personality.”

Woods, a popular cheerleader and homecoming princess at Wooddale High School, was gunned down at a gas station on Elvis Presley last Friday after attending a high school basketball game. Memphis police say she and Buchannan were ambushed in their car. Two other occupants of the red Lexus, a teenager, and an infant, were also injured.

Dekira Houston, choking back tears, called Woods her best friend since childhood.

“We had ups and downs in our friendship but we never stopped being friends,” said Houston. “And I’ll never let this go, you know? I’ll never forget her.”

A large group of friends and family gathered by the Mississippi River, listening to music, lighting candles in her honor, holding huge bouquets of pink and purple balloons.

“Pink was one of her favorite colors,” said Lewis. “You could literally go into her bedroom and you’d see this color all over. And it kind of has a meaning tonight, because we’re sending her up when we send these balloons up. We’re sending her up to the place she belongs.”

Woods is another child in Memphis taken too soon by gun violence. Memphis police say a third teenager in the car with Woods and Buchanan was also wounded, as was the infant in her arms.

