Downtown Memphis grocery store will open in the new year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtowners will have to wait till February before they can make quick grocery runs.

Owner Rick James who also runs Castle Retail, which operates three Cash Saver Grocery Stores in Memphis and recently purchased High Point Grocery in East Memphis, says he jumped the gun with the opening date.

“I guess I was a little optimistic about an opening date. There’s so many unique features to this store, the equipment, the finishing’s, the art installations,” James said.

James added that taking a building that was built in 1920 was a little more work than expected.

He also says supply chain issues impacted the delivery of some equipment needed.

“We’ve had a few things especially in the manufacturing of the refrigerated equipment, some of the other components parts that those manufactures had difficulty getting,” James said.

The store will be called South Point Grocery, and James says there will be a variety of fresh produce, a deli, bakery, a butcher on-site and a big selection of local beers, all at an affordable price.

“I think they are going to find it a very affordable store, I mean it’s kind of our way of doing things, our Cash Saver model is a deep discount low frills kind of a store. This store will be fashioned much more like out High Point grocery store,” James said.

