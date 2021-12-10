Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Downtown Memphis grocery store will open in the new year

Downtown Memphis grocery store will open in the new year
Downtown Memphis grocery store will open in the new year(WMC)
By Briseida Holguin
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtowners will have to wait till February before they can make quick grocery runs.

Owner Rick James who also runs Castle Retail, which operates three Cash Saver Grocery Stores in Memphis and recently purchased High Point Grocery in East Memphis, says he jumped the gun with the opening date.

“I guess I was a little optimistic about an opening date. There’s so many unique features to this store, the equipment, the finishing’s, the art installations,” James said.

James added that taking a building that was built in 1920 was a little more work than expected.

He also says supply chain issues impacted the delivery of some equipment needed.

“We’ve had a few things especially in the manufacturing of the refrigerated equipment, some of the other components parts that those manufactures had difficulty getting,” James said.

The store will be called South Point Grocery, and James says there will be a variety of fresh produce, a deli, bakery, a butcher on-site and a big selection of local beers, all at an affordable price.

“I think they are going to find it a very affordable store, I mean it’s kind of our way of doing things, our Cash Saver model is a deep discount low frills kind of a store. This store will be fashioned much more like out High Point grocery store,” James said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms will move through the Mid-South tonight
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department

Latest News

‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year
‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year
‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year
‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year
‘It’s depressing’: Labor shortages still plague restaurant industry during busiest time of year
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization