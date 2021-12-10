Advertise with Us
COVID-19 test positivity rate drops as daily average cases continues to rise

SCHD weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate
SCHD weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The COVID-19 test positivity rate saw a drop for the week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Shelby County Health Department reports the latest weekly test positivity rate is 4.5% for the week ending in December 4, down 1.7% from the previous week.

With this data showing a positive trend, the current seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is continuing to rise. SCHD reports 175 cases per day for the last seven days.

SCHD COVID019 data 12/10/21
SCHD COVID019 data 12/10/21(Shelby County Health Department)

The health department reports 257 newly confirmed cases and two deaths over the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 150,861 and there have been 2,399 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,730 active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County and 393 of them are pediatric cases.

Shelby County is averaging 2,433 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 75.6% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 528,941 total people vaccinated
  • 1,074,932 total vaccinations administered
  • 17,034 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

