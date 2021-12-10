Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fresh sparkle is in part of downtown Memphis.
Local artist Kong Wee Pang announced on social media that she has completed her work on a new sequin mural and lighting installation on North Main Street under the I-40 underpass.
Pang says the work, called “Subterranean River,” is inspired by the movement of the Mississippi River. She says sunset is a good time to check it out.
