Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass

Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass
Artist completes sequel mural and lighting installation under I-40 underpass(Source: Instagram, @kongweepang)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fresh sparkle is in part of downtown Memphis.

Local artist Kong Wee Pang announced on social media that she has completed her work on a new sequin mural and lighting installation on North Main Street under the I-40 underpass.

Pang says the work, called “Subterranean River,” is inspired by the movement of the Mississippi River. She says sunset is a good time to check it out.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death

Latest News

A Crittenden County police chief is now facing rape and sexual extortion charges after his...
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion; no longer works for department
Family, friends gather for vigil to remember 16-year-old Memphis shooting victim
Family, friends gather for vigil to remember 16-year-old Memphis shooting victim
Investigators: Scammers attempting to cash in on COVID-19
Investigators: Scammers attempting to cash in on COVID-19
New study shows impact religious leaders have on vaccination efforts
New study shows impact religious leaders have on vaccination efforts