Apartment fire at The Arbors on Arbor Creek Trail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Arbors on Thursday afternoon.

MFD reports that the three story building fire was reported around 3:56 p.m. and was brought under control around 4:15 p.m.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Five unites sustained smoke, fire and water damager, totaling in $150,000 in structural damage and $15,000 in contents damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded wall receptacle in one of the bedrooms.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.