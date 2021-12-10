Apartment fire at The Arbors on Arbor Creek Trail

Advertise with Us
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at The Arbors on Thursday afternoon.

MFD reports that the three story building fire was reported around 3:56 p.m. and was brought under control around 4:15 p.m.

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries.

Five unites sustained smoke, fire and water damager, totaling in $150,000 in structural damage and $15,000 in contents damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an overloaded wall receptacle in one of the bedrooms.

