2 suspects in City Gear smash-and-grab burglary arrested

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’ve learned new information behind a smash-and-grab burglary that cost a Memphis clothing store tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Police have arrested two brothers in connection to the burglary at City Gear on Frayser Boulevard.

The store was hit twice in a matter of days.

We’ve obtained the police report which states the brothers were driving the getaway car when police caught up to them.

Darnell Grayer and Daniel Grayer are charged with property theft and burglary.

The pair was arrested just hours after the second burglary at City Gear.

The first happened on Dec. 5 when police say six men broke in and took $20,000 worth of Nike gear.

Then two days later on Dec. 7 City Gear was hit again.

The police report states the store manager reported $15,000 worth of merchandise missing that time and surveillance video showed a lime green Infiniti at the scene.

Police say the Grayer brothers were spotted driving that same vehicle.

Business Burglary City Gear 2624 Frayser Boulevard Report #2112001777ME & #2112002628ME MEMPHIS, TN – On December...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Their arrest reports say they were wearing the same clothing seen on store surveillance video and police said there was a pair of shoes in the vehicle that were not yet released to the public.

With a search warrant, officers say they found a large amount of new clothing and multiple boxes of merchandise at the brothers’ home.

The report says Darnell Grayer admitted to the burglary alongside his brother Daniel and said several others were involved but he didn’t know their names.

The brothers are due in court Friday morning at 9 a.m.

