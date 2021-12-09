Your First Alert to a big warm up and a threat of severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An increasing southerly flow will bring much warmer air into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through the area late Friday. This will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Friday night.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and rising temperatures along with a light Southeast wind and lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows holding in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. A few storms may be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy in the morning with scattered showers early and then clearing during the afternoon along with temperatures near 60 in the morning and falling through the day ending in the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70.

