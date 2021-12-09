Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Your First Alert to a big warm up and a threat of severe storms

By Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An increasing southerly flow will bring much warmer air into the Mid-South ahead of a cold front that will move through the area late Friday. This will bring the threat of strong to severe storms Friday night.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds and rising temperatures along with a light Southeast wind and lows near 40.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH, and highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of rain, a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and lows holding in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. A few storms may be strong to severe and capable of producing damaging wind, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy in the morning with scattered showers early and then clearing during the afternoon along with temperatures near 60 in the morning and falling through the day ending in the mid 30s overnight. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 70.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-December 8, 2021
Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Time-lapse: Hurricane hunter plane flies through Florence
Hurricane season is over- so what does Hurricane Hunters do in the off season & why it’s important?
SPC Severe weather risk
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday