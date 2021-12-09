Advertise with Us
West Memphis woman charged with TennCare fraud

Angelee Patterson arrested for fraud
Angelee Patterson arrested for fraud(Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis woman has been arrested for reporting a false address resulting in TennCare paying thousands of dollars in fees and claims.

According to the Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration, 39-year-old Angelee Patterson reported she and her six kids still lived at a Tennessee address to the state, even though she was living in Arkansas. This resulted in TennCare paying $82,512.04 to the family.

Patterson is charged with fraud and theft of property.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

