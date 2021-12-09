Tiger women’s soccer finishes ranked in top 25

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More kudos for the Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team.

The Tigers finish the year ranked 20th in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll. The University of Memphis wound up 14-5-2.

They won the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and qualified for the fourth straight NCAA Tournament, shutting out LSU in the first round three-Nil, before falling at No. 1 seed Duke one-Nil.

The Tigers spent eight weeks in the top 25.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.