Tiger women’s soccer finishes ranked in top 25
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More kudos for the Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team.
The Tigers finish the year ranked 20th in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll. The University of Memphis wound up 14-5-2.
They won the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and qualified for the fourth straight NCAA Tournament, shutting out LSU in the first round three-Nil, before falling at No. 1 seed Duke one-Nil.
The Tigers spent eight weeks in the top 25.
