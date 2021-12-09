Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Tiger women’s soccer finishes ranked in top 25

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More kudos for the Memphis Tigers women’s soccer team.

The Tigers finish the year ranked 20th in the final United Soccer Coaches Poll. The University of Memphis wound up 14-5-2.

They won the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship, and qualified for the fourth straight NCAA Tournament, shutting out LSU in the first round three-Nil, before falling at No. 1 seed Duke one-Nil.  

The Tigers spent eight weeks in the top 25.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks
Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization
Ja Morant enters NBA's COVID health and safety protocols
Ja Morant enters NBS's COVID health and safety protocols
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization