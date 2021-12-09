Advertise with Us
Tennessee state trooper delivers baby along Interstate 40

By Justina Latimer
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) - A state trooper is getting praise after helping a woman deliver her baby on the side of an interstate.

“Just to help in such an extreme situation was one of the most amazing things,” Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Aaron Ranker said.

Ranger was heading back to his post Tuesday evening when he heard sirens on Interstate 40 near Dickson.

“I called the Dickson dispatch and asked them what was going on. That’s when they informed me that there was a lady on the side of the road that was in labor,” Ranker said.

With a background as an EMT, Ranker said he knew he had to help. When he arrived, things were moving quickly.

“She was what we call crowning. You could see the top of the head in the birth canal,” Ranker said. “I knew at that point birth was going to happen whether we wanted to or not.”

Making the best of what he had, a healthy baby boy was delivered in the front seat of the car.

After seeing mom and baby in good health that evening, Ranker said it was meant to be.

“I figured at some point my medical background would help on some calls, but as far as delivering a baby on the side of the interstate, never in a million years,” Ranker said.

Copyright 2021 WSMV. All rights reserved.

