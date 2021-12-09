Suspects flee with $70K-$100K in merchandise stolen from Memphis clothing store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects got away with thousands of dollars in merchandise during a smash-and-grab at a Memphis clothing store.

The robbery happened at the Bad Timing Clothing Store on Highland.

The door that was broken has since been repaired. While there’s no visible damage, owners are looking to the support of the community to help them get back on their feet.

The latest trend in holiday shopping is now happening in Memphis. A video shows multiple suspects breaking a window at the Bad Timing Clothing Store Tuesday, crawling through, and taking nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Police say Real Time Crime Center cameras showed three cars pull up to the front of the business with the suspects going in and out of the building several times, putting items in the car before eventually leaving.

Recently, retailers have seen similar smash-and-grab incidents across the country, from Los Angeles to Chicago, department stores to boutiques.

In Memphis, the store is closed until further notice as the owners work to pick up the pieces. They posted on social media, “This is a hit we will struggle to come back from. We have spent the last three years building our store from the ground up and are devastated by the loss.”

Store owners have since posted a GoFundMe with hopes of raising $100,000.

They say the money will help them get back up and running as soon as possible.

Memphis police are still searching for these suspects. If you recognize them, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

