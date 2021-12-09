Suspects in a cold case in Coldwater, Mississippi arrested

COLDWATER, Miss. (WMC) - Relief for one family, as suspects are charged in a loved one’s murder more than two years after his life was taken.

By cracking the cold case in Coldwater, Mississippi, police also discovered one suspect has ties to a recent mass shooting in Quitman County.

On Monday 21-year-old Exzavian Oliver, 23-year-old Junathaen Williams and 25-year-old Montreal Hibbler were arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of 20-year-old Cameron Reed, which took place in 2019.

“On Sunday, October 13 of 2019 at approximately 10:51 p.m. Coldwater Police received a call of shots fired call at 621 Dougherty Street Apartment 1,” Coldwater Police Chief Undra Todd said.

Officers found Reed shot to death. Chief Todd says they believe Reed and the suspects were acquaintances.

“These individuals were persons of interest at the start at the start of this investigation, sometimes justice is swift other times it takes longer,” Todd said.

The news brought Reed’s mother Tammie Young to tears.

“Well I can say it’s been a long time coming. It’s been two long, hard years. I’m just grateful and thankful that his killers have been brought to justice and that we will get justice served for my son,” Young said.

Young says Reed was the youngest of four and that if he was alive today he’d be 23 years old.

Two of Reed’s brothers were also present for the announcement. Both of them were relieved the suspects are off the streets.

“Man, I’m happy. I’m glad, I can smile about it, I can sleep peaceful at night,” Reed’s brother Christopher said.

“He was the baby brother out of all of us you know, and we just, we just glad we got justice,” Reed’s brother Roger said.

Chief Todd did not give a specific date on when the three suspects will be in court but did say it’s this week.

Chief Todd also mentioned one of the suspects in custody is charged with a mass shooting that happened in Crenshaw, Mississippi, on October 24.

We’ve confirmed with Quitman County Sheriff’s Department 23-year-old Junathaen Williams is connected to both shootings.

