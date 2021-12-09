Advertise with Us
Suspect killed in armed Domino’s Pizza robbery

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed while allegedly robbing a Domino’s Pizza in Bolivar.

According to Bolivar Police, Jahquille Dubose and one other entered the back door of Domino’s armed with a gun and pointed it at employees with the intent to rob the business around 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say one of the employees was also armed and pulled his gun, shooting Dubose. He did not survive his injuries.

The second suspect fled the scene on foot and remains at large.

Bolivar Police Department is still investigating the incident, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

