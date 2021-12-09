Strong to severe storms likely Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures will hold steady or rise through the 60s. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY-FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will arrive on Friday. A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon, but the heaviest rain and strongest storms will be on Friday night into early Saturday morning. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes between 7 PM and 5 AM. High temperatures will reach the mid70s Friday with lows in the 60s Friday night.

. WEEKEND: Showers and storms will exit early Saturday morning, but it will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon with late day clearing. Lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Next week looks sunny and dry with temperatures a gradual warming trend each day.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will rise into the 60s Monday and low 70s by Wednesday with dry weather and a decent supply of sunshine.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

