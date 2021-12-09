Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Strong to severe storms likely Friday night

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 60s. Winds: South 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures will hold steady or rise through the 60s. Winds: South 10 to 15 mph.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FRIDAY-FRIDAY NIGHT: A cold front will arrive on Friday. A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon, but the heaviest rain and strongest storms will be on Friday night into early Saturday morning. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes between 7 PM and 5 AM. High temperatures will reach the mid70s Friday with lows in the 60s Friday night.

. WEEKEND: Showers and storms will exit early Saturday morning, but it will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon with late day clearing. Lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s. Next week looks sunny and dry with temperatures a gradual warming trend each day.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will rise into the 60s Monday and low 70s by Wednesday with dry weather and a decent supply of sunshine.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating

Latest News

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
City of Memphis prepared for possible severe weather Friday
The SPC has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5).
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday
Severe weather
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Thursday Morning Weather - 12/9