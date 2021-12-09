Snowden Grove Amphitheater in Southaven to undergo $9.8M renovation

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A $9.8 million renovation is set to increase seating capacity at the Snowden Grove Amphitheater in Southaven.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite says the project will increase permanent seating from just under four thousand to nearly 9,800

There will still be a small artificial grassy area. Bathrooms and concessions will also be expanded.

Construction will start in February and when the project is complete in fall 2022 concerts will return.

