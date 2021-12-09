Shelby Co COVID-19 cases increase by 216, over 50 new pediatric cases reported

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is reporting 216 new cases of COVID-19 with 54 new cases identified as pediatric cases.

So far, there have been 150,604 COVID-19 cases and 2,392 deaths since the pandemic began. Shelby County data shows deaths account for about 1.6% of all cases identified across the county.

There are also over 1,600 active cases and 362 of those are among children.

Within the last 154 days, 1,1400 people have been identified in contact tracing.

Though numbers are far lower than spike data, health officials are keeping an eye out as COVID-19 variant omicron makes its way to the Mid-South. The highly transmissible variant, has already been reported in Mississippi.

Health officials say the best defense against the virus is the vaccine.

Here’s how Shelby County’s vaccine data stacks up:

528,239 total people vaccinated

81,617 series initiation

338,990 series completion

1,071,302 total vaccinations administered

17,649 vaccinations reported within last seven days

107,632 additional doses

For more county COVID-19 data, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.