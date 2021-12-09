Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four juveniles who reportedly took off in a car Wednesday night.

Memphis police say the grandmother of a 13-year-old girl told officers that the girl drove off in a 2005 Honda Civic with three other young kids inside.

The other children are ages 12, eight, and four. They left from the 3800 block of Patte Anne Drive in Whitehaven. Police are looking for the gray Honda with Tennessee tag number 6Y46N0.

The car has a blue fender on the passenger side and is missing the front bumper.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts should call Memphis police.

