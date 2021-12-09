Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A public statement was released by the owners of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis.

The statement comes three weeks after rapper Young Dolph was gunned down at their Airways location.

Maurice and Pamela Hill posted on social media Wednesday night, thanking the public for support and Pastor Dr. Kia Moore for her uncompensated help to block fraudsters from their GoFundMe page that was set up to pay for building damage.

The Hills also asked for patience as the family works to process orders and grieve at the same time.

The Hills said they have “started therapy as a family and as a staff.”

