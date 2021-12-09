Advertise with Us
Nike warehouse employee steals over $10,000 in products

Chamon Davis mugshot
Chamon Davis mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested for stealing over $10,000 worth of Nike products.

According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Chamon Davis was duplicating shipping labels of multiple items and using them to ship out unpurchased items to various addresses.

The report says Nike investigators were able to recover $10,001 worth of goods that were to be delivered on December 7.

Davis admitted to theft and is charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

