Nike warehouse employee steals over $10,000 in products

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman has been arrested for stealing over $10,000 worth of Nike products.

According to the affidavit, 32-year-old Chamon Davis was duplicating shipping labels of multiple items and using them to ship out unpurchased items to various addresses.

The report says Nike investigators were able to recover $10,001 worth of goods that were to be delivered on December 7.

Davis admitted to theft and is charged with theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.