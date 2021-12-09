Advertise with Us
National organization works to reach foster parents in Memphis for growing number of foster youth
By Camille Connor
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bethany Christian Services is a nationwide organization that supports vulnerable children and families.

A foster care program just launched at the Bethany Christian Services location in Memphis.

Sade Smith, a foster care case manager, says they are trying to reach foster parents.

“A lot of people don’t know the severity of what’s going on. So, like I said, the number is huge and it’s growing every day,” said Smith.

Nearly 8,500 children are in foster care in Tennessee. They enter foster care for various reasons.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a larger number of foster youth.

“COVID is a huge determining factor because it’s caused a lot of mental stress. It’s caused a lot of people to be unable to care for their children financially,” said Smith.

Neglect and abuse are also reasons why a child might enter foster care, but there are other circumstantial reasons.

“When people call me, they’re like, ‘Hey I have my grandbabies, but I’m getting ready to have surgery and I don’t have anyone to care for them while I try to get back healthy’,” said Smith.

Bethany Christian Services guides foster parents on how to care for the foster children, and how to tend to their social and emotional needs.

“It’s a process,” said Smith, “But it’s because you’re dealing with someone else’s child, and we have to make sure that the child is going to a safe stable environment.”

Bethany Christian Services can be contacted online at Bethany.org.

