Memphis Zoo holds book reading and signing event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo will be holding a book reading and signing event for “The Impossible Sleepover” on Saturday, December 11.

Written by Amy Sharp, the book was inspired by the Memphis Zoo animals, and she will be joined by zoo officials to share the story in front of hte Elephant Trunk Gift Shop.

The schedule is as follows:

10:30 a.m. Discussion on how “The Impossible Sleepover” came about

10:45 a.m. Book reading

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Book signing

