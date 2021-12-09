Man killed in shooting near Winchester Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died at the scene of a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Road.

Memphis Police Department says officers are on Dove Creek Circle which appears to be the Bridge Manor Apartments.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any tips.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3429 Dove Creek. An unresponsive adult male was located and pronounced dead at the scene.



Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.