Man killed in shooting near Winchester Road
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man died at the scene of a shooting Thursday morning near Winchester Road.
Memphis Police Department says officers are on Dove Creek Circle which appears to be the Bridge Manor Apartments.
No suspect information is available at this time.
Call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with any tips.
