Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend and threatening her children with gun(Source: Shelby County)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing several charges after kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and threatening her children with a gun.

Kentral Vinson, 25, is charged with the following:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Three counts of aggravated assault
  • Aggravated assault to wit domestic violence
  • Aggravated kidnapping
  • Theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 to wit motor vehicle
  • Evading arrest to wit foot pursuit
  • Resisting official detention

According to the affidavit, Memphis police responded to the scene of a kidnapping Wednesday where Vinson had entered a residence without permission through a window.

Authorities say he pointed a gun at three children, ages 15, 13, and 7 years old, demanding to know where their mother was. Vinson ordered the children to call their mother to come home and threatened to kill them if they did not call her.

The affidavit says the children called their mother, which is Vinson’s ex-girlfriend, and when she returned home, Vinson pointed the gun at her, forced her to leave with him and take him and his brother to another location.

The three left in the victim’s car. Vinson’s brother sat in the back seat of the car with a gun pointed at the victim.

Police located Vinson and the victim in her car near Burlington Circle. Vinson fled and was caught by officers near Harvester and Klinke after a chase.

