Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/GrayNews) - A Louisiana high school student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Video captured Larrianna Jackson, 18, assaulting a 64-year-old wheelchair-bound teacher and throwing her to the ground after the dismissal bell rang in early October, WVUE reported.

The teacher was badly bruised and was taken to a hospital. She was released after a couple of days.

Jackson was arrested and accused of a felony count of battery of a school teacher.

The student pleaded insanity in a St. Tammany Parish court on Dec. 8.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 14. She is awaiting prosecution in the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Two others were arrested, Trinity Gervais, 18, and a juvenile. They both face a charge of unlawful posting of a criminal activity.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial
Debate reignited over Memphis police residency requirements
Debate reignited over Memphis police residency requirements
Perry Jennings, 57, of Luxora was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual extortion.
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion