Installation of Memphis suffrage monument underway

By Action News 5 Staff and Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A construction crew on the riverside of the University of Memphis law school began installing a massive monument Wednesday that’s dedicated to women and Tennessee’s critical role in granting all American women the right to vote.

Workmen are now drilling history in steel and later will install glass, bronze, and LED lighting.

The images will portray women who fought for the right to vote and those who came later and had careers in Memphis politics, thanks to the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Paula Casey, chair of the Memphis Suffrage Monument Committee, has led the team for years that’s struggled to create the “Equality Trailblazers” Memphis Suffrage Monument.

”They changed the course of history without firing a single shot. In the end, it came down to Tennessee. All American women vote today because of Tennessee,” said Casey.

Tennessee ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920 and this monument was supposed to have been installed by the 100th anniversary last year, but due to COVID-19, was delayed.

Some of the women to be included in the monument are Ida B. Wells, State Representative Lois DeBerry, Maxine Smith, Frances Grant Loring, and Happy Snowden Jones, to name a few.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

