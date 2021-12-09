Advertise with Us
Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer features the history and future of Memphis high school music education.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Amanda Hanson at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss that story and more featured in the latest issue, including a winter bird-watching event at T.O. Fuller State Park.

Watch his interview in the player above and on our streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

