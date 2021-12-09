Inside Memphis Flyer with Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week’s Memphis Flyer features the history and future of Memphis high school music education.

Editor-in-chief Jesse Davis joined Amanda Hanson at the WMC Digital Desk to discuss that story and more featured in the latest issue, including a winter bird-watching event at T.O. Fuller State Park.

The latest issue of Memphis Flyer is on newsstands now, or visit memphisflyer.com to read more.

