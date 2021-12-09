Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can they keep it up?

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of an Incredible five-game winning streak where they have not trailed in any game.

The Mavericks were already on the wrong end of a box-to-wire, beating down in Big-D last Saturday.

Can the Griz do it again at home? Taking you downtown to FedExForum for a key Southwest Conference matchup, the winning streak has the Griz leading the Mavs by a game and a half. COVID protocols may keep Ja Morant out longer than his sprained knee. Memphis is going with who’s left.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. going up against Kristaps Porzingus in a battle of seven-footers. Triple J using his muscle on his march to the hole with a couple of three-pointers and a couple of blocks thrown in for good measure. Twenty-six for Jackson.

Dillon Brooks showing up strong. The villain putting on a show going to the basket. Brooks beating the Mavericks off the bounce, getting to the hole no matter who’s defending him. Fifteen for Dillon with four rebounds.

Speaking of throwing in, Luka Doncic is back in action for Dallas. with a slow start early, but heats up as the game goes along. Doncic scores 16 of his 26 points after halftime. The Mavs come back from a 12-point deficit to end the Grizzlies’ winning streak.

The final score was 104-96. There’s no time to mourn the loss. Lebron and the Lakers come to town Thursday night.

