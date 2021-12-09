Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks

Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks
Grizzlies winning streak ended by Mavericks(Source: WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Can they keep it up?

The Memphis Grizzlies are in the middle of an Incredible five-game winning streak where they have not trailed in any game.

The Mavericks were already on the wrong end of a box-to-wire, beating down in Big-D last Saturday.

Can the Griz do it again at home? Taking you downtown to FedExForum for a key Southwest Conference matchup, the winning streak has the Griz leading the Mavs by a game and a half.   COVID protocols may keep Ja Morant out longer than his sprained knee. Memphis is going with who’s left.

Jeran Jackson, Jr. going up against Kristaps Porzingus in a battle of seven-footers. Triple J using his muscle on his march to the hole with a couple of three-pointers and a couple of blocks thrown in for good measure. Twenty-six for Jackson.

Dillon Brooks showing up strong.  The villain putting on a show going to the basket. Brooks beating the Mavericks off the bounce, getting to the hole no matter who’s defending him. Fifteen for Dillon with four rebounds.

Speaking of throwing in, Luka Doncic is back in action for Dallas. with a slow start early, but heats up as the game goes along. Doncic scores 16 of his 26 points after halftime. The Mavs come back from a 12-point deficit to end the Grizzlies’ winning streak.

The final score was 104-96. There’s no time to mourn the loss. Lebron and the Lakers come to town Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

Tiger women’s soccer finishes ranked in top 25
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization
Ja Morant enters NBA's COVID health and safety protocols
Ja Morant enters NBS's COVID health and safety protocols
Memphis Redbirds acquired by new Diamond Baseball Holdings organization