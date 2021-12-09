Regional vaccination sites to be closed tomorrow for severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has announced that the regional vaccination site at the Germantown Baptist Church and the Pipkin Building site will be closed tomorrow due to the chance of severe weather.

The City of Germantown tweeted that the vaccination site at GBC will resume operations on Tuesday, but the last day of operation for the GBC site will be December 17. The final days and times of operation are listed below:

December 14: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 15: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 17: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

