Four children lead police on chase in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police followed a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Getwell Road, American Way and I-240 around 1:38 a.m. on Thursday.

Police observed the car run multiple red lights and stop signs, all while the headlights were off. Officers were able to get the vehicle to stop at the entrance of Summit Park Apartments as it was attempting to exit the complex.

The driver was a juvenile in violation of curfew and was released to their grandmother. The other children in the vehicle were also released to their families. No injuries or damages were reported.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.