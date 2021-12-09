Advertise with Us
Four children lead police on chase in Whitehaven
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police followed a vehicle that was driving recklessly in the area of Getwell Road, American Way and I-240 around 1:38 a.m. on Thursday.

Police observed the car run multiple red lights and stop signs, all while the headlights were off. Officers were able to get the vehicle to stop at the entrance of Summit Park Apartments as it was attempting to exit the complex.

The driver was a juvenile in violation of curfew and was released to their grandmother. The other children in the vehicle were also released to their families. No injuries or damages were reported.

