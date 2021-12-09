Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon Friday into early Saturday

By Sagay Galindo, Erin Thomas, Brittney Bryant, Spencer Denton and Ron Childers
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid-South.

The severe weather potential for Friday late afternoon and Friday night into early Saturday has been increased to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5).

The SPC has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5).
The SPC has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5).(wmc)

Two fronts will move into the Mid-South.

First, a warm front will bring with it some scattered storms through the day. These will have the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

This warm front will put the Mid-South in a “warm sector,” meaning we will have very unstable air ahead of our second front: a cold front.

This cold front will move through the Mid-South during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, bringing with it another line of storms.

This line will be capable of damaging winds and brief, spin-up tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible within the stronger thunderstorms.

Severe Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021
Severe Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021(WMC)

Additionally, strong southerly winds ahead of the front may also pose a wind threat, so its possible the National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory for Friday into Friday evening.

BE PREPARED! HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Stay weather aware and have several ways to get watches and warnings - especially as storms will be moving through during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app

Check back here often for further updates from the First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Abandoned baby found at Binghampton apartment complex
‘I was really shocked’: Community reacts after abandoned baby found at Memphis apartment complex
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies
Owners of Makeda’s thank the public, enter therapy after Young Dolph’s death

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
WMC First Alert Weather
Strong to severe storms likely Friday night
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
City of Memphis prepared for possible severe weather Friday
Severe weather
First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday