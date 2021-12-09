First Alert Weather Day: Strong to severe storms possible late afternoon Friday into early Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day across the Mid-South.

The severe weather potential for Friday late afternoon and Friday night into early Saturday has been increased to an Enhanced Risk (Level 3/5).

The SPC has placed the Mid-South under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather (3/5). (wmc)

Two fronts will move into the Mid-South.

First, a warm front will bring with it some scattered storms through the day. These will have the potential for damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

This warm front will put the Mid-South in a “warm sector,” meaning we will have very unstable air ahead of our second front: a cold front.

This cold front will move through the Mid-South during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday, bringing with it another line of storms.

This line will be capable of damaging winds and brief, spin-up tornadoes. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible within the stronger thunderstorms.

Severe Outlook for Friday, December 10, 2021 (WMC)

Additionally, strong southerly winds ahead of the front may also pose a wind threat, so its possible the National Weather Service will issue a Wind Advisory for Friday into Friday evening.

BE PREPARED! HAVE A WAY TO GET ALERTS!

Stay weather aware and have several ways to get watches and warnings - especially as storms will be moving through during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday.

