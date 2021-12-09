First Alert to severe storms Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be mostly cloudy today, but high temperatures will still reach the mid 60s. It will also be windy today with wind gusts up to 30 mph. A few isolated showers will be possible this afternoon and rain chances will increase this evening. Low temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 60s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 20%. High: 63 degrees. Winds: South 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers. 40%. Low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Winds: South 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive on Friday, which will bring rain to the Mid-South. A few showers will be possible in the morning and afternoon, but the heaviest rain and strongest storms will be on Friday night into early Saturday. There is a threat for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and tornadoes possible. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s Friday.

WEEKEND: Rain will be likely early Saturday morning, but will move out by noon. Temperatures will start off in the lower 60s Saturday morning and then drop throughout the day. Sunday will be dry and cooler with highs in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK: It will be dry and sunny at the start of next week with rising temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Sunshine and a south wind will bring highs to around 70 degrees Wednesday.

