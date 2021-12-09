Advertise with Us
City of Memphis prepared for possible severe weather Friday

(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is ready for any severe weather effects the city may face Friday.

Officials say crews are ready to clear storm drains and inlets to minimize street flooding amid the heavy rain and winds expected to blow through the area later in the day on Friday. Hail and tornadoes are also possible.

RELATED | First Alert to possible strong to severe storms Friday

The city is asking residents to refrain from putting any trash or debris near curbs or drains.

Driving in standing water, near downed trees or utility lines or around road closure barriers is also not advised.

Power outages can be reported to Memphis Light, Gas and Water at 901-544-6500. Downed trees can be reported at 311 or call OEM at 901-636-2525 for any after-hours services.

