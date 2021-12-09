Children found after teen drives off with 3 children inside vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police canceled the City Watch for four children after a 13-year-old drove off with three other children inside a car Wednesday night.

According to police, the grandmother of the 13-year-old girl said she had a 12-year-old, 8-year-old and 4-year-old inside a 2005 Honda Civic when she took off.

They left from Patte Anne Drive in Whitehaven but have since been found, Memphis police say.

Police have not confirmed why the teen took the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.