Children found after teen drives off with 3 children inside vehicle

Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
Police: 13-year-old girl drives off from Whitehaven location with 3 other children inside car
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police canceled the City Watch for four children after a 13-year-old drove off with three other children inside a car Wednesday night.

According to police, the grandmother of the 13-year-old girl said she had a 12-year-old, 8-year-old and 4-year-old inside a 2005 Honda Civic when she took off.

They left from Patte Anne Drive in Whitehaven but have since been found, Memphis police say.

Police have not confirmed why the teen took the vehicle.

