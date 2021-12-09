Advertise with Us
Contests
Countdown to Christmas
Opryland Giveaway
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Dolph performs at Memphis in May 2018
Disagreement arises during discussion on renaming street in honor of Young Dolph
Bad Timing store robbery
Popular Memphis clothing store reports $70,000 in merchandise taken in burglary
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
7 Ole Miss fraternity members arrested on cyberstalking charges
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes forced to move
Tenants at two Memphis apartment complexes relocating
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside

Latest News

An Horry County man has been told by his HOA's property management company that he needs to...
South Carolina man told to take down Christmas lights
Debate reignited over Memphis police residency requirements
Debate reignited over Memphis police residency requirements
Perry Jennings, 57, of Luxora was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual extortion.
Police chief arrested for rape, sexual extortion
Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity