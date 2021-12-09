Best Life: Worst habits for your brain

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It is well-known that a poor diet and sedentary lifestyle is not only bad for your body, but also your brain. But there are some lesser-known things that could be wrecking your brain, too.

Do you like to go to concerts or listen to loud music with headphones on?

Well, it’s not only bad for your ears, but it could also be bad for your brain. A Johns Hopkins study found mild hearing loss doubled the risk for dementia, moderate hearing loss tripled dementia risk, and people with a severe hearing impairment were five times more likely to develop dementia. Also, some types of antidepressants, overactive bladder drugs, and epilepsy medications can block the actions of acetylcholine.

Dr. Paul Newhouse explains that “It’s important for learning, it’s important for memory and it’s important for attention. So, without acetylcholine, we can’t function properly.”

A study in England found people who used these drugs long term had a 50 percent risk of developing dementia. And do you like to hold a grudge? A study from London found participants who repeatedly dwelled on negative thoughts had more amyloid and tau deposits in their brain, the biological markers of Alzheimer’s disease.

Skipping out on vaccines can harm your brain health. A duke study found people ages 65 to 75 who got the flu shot lowered their risk for Alzheimer’s by 25 to 30 percent.

