MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 20th annual Toy Truck drive benefiting Porter-Leath is underway.

Porter Leath’s focus is to empower children and families by providing a variety of programs such as residential services, foster and adoptive care, early childhood and parent education, senior services and more.

“What we want to make sure is that all children are prepared for kindergarten, making sure that they have the skills and the knowledge to enter school really strong,” communications director Mary Braddock said.

Braddock says they serve over 10,000 children and families every year through those programs.

This year, they are continuing their annual Toy Truck drive, which has become a tradition.

“This year we’re collecting about 2,500 toys that’s our goal to make sure that every children goes home with a meaningful holiday gift,” Braddock said.

The toys will go to children under the age of five. Braddock says the best toys to donate are ones that are fun and educational.

“You know a child’s brain grows about 90% of it’s capacity in those first five years so to be able to pour in really positive things whether that’s education social emotional development early on the better I think our community will be,” Braddock said.

Action News 5 is once again participating in the toy drive.

You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at the station on 1960 Union Avenue Friday.

DECEMBER 10-11, 2021

WMC-TV Action News 5 Station at 1960 Union Ave.

8 AM - 6 PM (Fri.); 8 AM - 3 PM (Sat.)

DECEMBER 18-19, 2021

IKEA at 7900 IKEA Way

10 AM - 3 PM (Sat.); 11 AM - 3 PM (Sun.)

Now, if the weather is holding you back you can make monetary donations click here.

