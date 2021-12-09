Advertise with Us
180-year-old Brownsville home destroyed in fire

By Hannah Wallsmith
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters from several agencies responded to a rural house fire near Brownsville Monday night.

The Brownsville and Haywood County Fire Departments said their departments along with Madison County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Batchelor Levee Rd Monday night around 5:30 p.m.

Once fire crew arrived to the scene the house was fully engulfed. The fire was quickly brought under control.

It’s unknown if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire.

Fire officials say the home was 180-years-old.

