West Memphis holds 69th annual Christmas parade(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Christmas spirit was felt through West Memphis, Arkansas Tuesday night.

The city held its 69th annual Christmas parade.

Residents young and those young at heart gathered along Broadway and Missouri Street to watch the floats go by.

The parade was supposed to happen last Saturday but was canceled because of a nearby shooting. Two people were arrested in the incident.

