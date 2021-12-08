Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Wendy Moten has made it to the final round of “The Voice.”

Moten was the first person to be saved on Tuesday night’s show. Next week, she will be competing against four other people for the gold.

To show your support, you can send us a video saying, “Go Wendy Go,” or take a picture cheering for our fellow Memphian.

