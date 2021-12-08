Advertise with Us
Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native Wendy Moten has made it to the final round of “The Voice.”

Moten was the first person to be saved on Tuesday night’s show. Next week, she will be competing against four other people for the gold.

To show your support, you can send us a video saying, “Go Wendy Go,” or take a picture cheering for our fellow Memphian.

Upload your submission here.

