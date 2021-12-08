Wendy Moten makes it to ‘The Voice’ finals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - America joins us in rooting for the Memphis native powerhouse competing on “The Voice.”

Wendy was the first person to be saved on the final round of “The Voice” last night.

Next week she will compete against four others for the gold.

When asked about winning it all, this is what she had to say:

“You know, I know why people’s like you’re gonna win. I’m like, man, have you seen the talent? I’m it’s not a sure thing that I will win. So I’ve never been there,” Moten said. “You know, it can’t you know, I don’t count on it. I’ve already won. Look, my comeback is a win for me. The comeback? I’m going. I’n so golden. So I’m opening after this moment.”

