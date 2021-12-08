Sunshine will give way to rain and storms to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine through the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear early with some clouds by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK STORMS: Thursday will be mostly cloudy and windy with a passing shower or storm. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible with lows in the mid 40s. Scattered showers and storms are likely Friday into Friday night with highs in the low 70s. A few storms could be severe with high wind gusts, but the severe threat is low for now.

WEEKEND: A few showers could linger through sunrise Saturday, but it will be colder behind the front with temperatures falling into the 40s by afternoon with late day clearing. Lows will be in the upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday looks dry and mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

