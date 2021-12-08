Advertise with Us
Soulsville Charter School welcomes students back after closure due to social media threat

Soulsville Charter School
Soulsville Charter School(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soulsville Charter School welcomed students back to campus Wednesday after a threat shared on social media launched a police investigation.

TSCS says it all started when students and staff started reporting a threatening comment on social media around 9 p.m. Sunday. The message mentioned murdering people at Soulsville, causing the school to close for in-person learning for two days as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday, police found that the threat stemmed from a conflict between students at school that was later taken to social media where more students who do not attend Soulsville got involved, according to school officials.

The students involved in the situation have been asked to stay home until further notice as the school reopened its doors on Wednesday morning.

Safety and security precautions have also been increased to ensure safety on campus. The school says personal belongings checks will happen more often following this incident.

