Shots fired at Memphis home with multiple people inside
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shots were fired at a house in Memphis while several people were inside Tuesday afternoon.
Memphis police say the suspects drove past a house in the 1200 block of Quinn and shot at the house multiple times. No injuries were reported.
The suspects were occupying a dark blue Chrysler 300 with after-market black rims.
Anyone with information about the case or suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
